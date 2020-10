East Sussex Fire and Rescue are currently dealing with a fire in an accommodation area of Brighton Marina.

The fire is understood to have started on the first floor of a building in Eastern Concourse.

A source for the fire service has revealed that a number of person are unaccounted for .

Fire crews were called at 9.45pm. A spokesman for the services said that they have 6 appliances in attendance and they are are asking people to avoid the area.#brightonmarina