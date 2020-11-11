Six men are in police custody and being questioned on suspicion of murder of Amir Shaffique

Officers investigating the murder of Amir Shaffique in Aylesbury have overnight made six further arrests

All six men are in police custody and being questioned on suspicion of murder.

The arrests are in connection with an incident in Lembrook Walk, Aylesbury, on Wednesday 28 October, when officers were called to reports of a large fight taking place.

Two men were taken to hospital, where sadly, Mr Shaffique died of his injuries.

Two men have previously been charged with murder and have been remanded in custody and seven other men arrested in connection with the investigation remain on conditional police bail at this time.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Shearwood of Thames Valley Police’s Major Crime Unit, said: “This continues to be a fast-moving and very complex investigation, and we have made the further arrests overnight in connection with Mr Shaffique’s death.

“Our investigation continues at pace and I would like to thank the community for their support of this investigation thus far. I would like to ask the local community not to speculate, but if anybody has any information and have not yet contacted police, please do so by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200348281 or make a report online.

“You can also call the independent charity Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.

“The thoughts of us all remain with Mr Shaffique’s family, and we would again ask that their privacy is respected why they come to terms with what has happened.”