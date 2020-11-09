Home »  Six men arrested following reports of theft, from lorries in Thurrock motorway services, Grays
November 9, 2020
Thurrock Motorway Service Area geograph.org .uk 1295043

Police were called at around 11.30 pm, on Sunday 8 November, with a report from a security guard who had seen two men cutting the curtain side of a lorry and removing the items stored inside.

Following a vehicle pursuit from the service station, a 28-year old man from Greater London was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

A man in his 30-year old man from Rotherhithe was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft from a vehicle and dangerous driving.

Officers later located a second vehicle believed to have been involved, a 26-year old man from Romford, a 24-year old man from Tilbury, a 28-year old man from London and a 30-year old man from Tilbury, were all arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

All six men remain in custody.

