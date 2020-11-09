 Six men arrested following reports of theft, from lorries in Thurrock motorway services, Grays

Police were called at around 11.30 pm, on Sunday 8 November, with a report from a security guard who had seen two men cutting the curtain side of a lorry and removing the items stored inside.

Following a vehicle pursuit from the service station, a 28-year old man from Greater London was arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft from a vehicle, failing to stop, dangerous driving and driving otherwise in accordance with a licence.

A man in his 30-year old man from Rotherhithe was also arrested on suspicion of two counts of theft from a vehicle and dangerous driving.

Officers later located a second vehicle believed to have been involved, a 26-year old man from Romford, a 24-year old man from Tilbury, a 28-year old man from London and a 30-year old man from Tilbury, were all arrested on suspicion of going equipped for theft.

All six men remain in custody.