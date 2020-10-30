Six people have been charged following early-morning warrants to target high harm offenders

Jamie Danquah, 22 of Strathmore Road in Croydon was charged with conspiring to supply a class A drugs (heroin), conspiring to supply a class A controlled drug (crack cocaine), possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of class B (cannabis) and possession of criminal property. He was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 30 October.

Amun’Ra Teko, 18 of Loughborough Estate in Lambeth was charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine), possession of a class B controlled drug.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 30 October.

Trey Foster, 26 , of Church Green, Myatts Field South, was charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug (heroin) and conspiring to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine). He was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 30 October.

Tai Diedrick, 22 of Parry Rood in South Norwood was charged with conspiring to supply a class A drug (heroin), conspiring to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine) and possession of criminal property. He was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 30 October

Kyra Rouiger, 21 of Haig Avenue, Chatham, was charged with conspire to supply a class A drug (heroin), conspire to supply a class A drug (crack cocaine) and possession of a drug of Class A (cocaine). She was remanded in custody to appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 30 October.

A sixth man was charged as part of the same investigation.

Shaquille Boreland, 24 , currently remanded in HMP was charged with possession with intent to supply a drug of class A (MDMA) and possession with intent to supply a drug of class A (cocaine). He will appear at Croydon Crown Court on Friday, 6 November.

A 50-year-old man from Chatham, Kent, who was arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of Class A drugs, had no further action taken against him by police.

A 19-year-old man from Croydon arrested on suspicion of possession of class A with intent and possession of criminal property, was bailed to return to a police station in late November.

The charges follow seven warrants at addresses linked to county lines drug dealing on Thursday, 29 October.

All individuals were charged early on Friday, 30 October.