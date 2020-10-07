 Six Police officers from Bromley have been injured whilst carrying out their duties protecting the community — UKNIP
Six Police officers from Bromley have been injured whilst carrying out their duties protecting the community

October 7, 2020
 One of the  officers was hospitalised following being kicked in the head repeatedly This is totally unacceptable and Police bosses say they we will ensure those responsible face justice
 