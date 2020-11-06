Sixteen Year old girl dies following the fatal collision in Sittingbourne

Collision investigators are appealing for information following the death of a pedestrian in Sittingbourne.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, died on 4 November 2020 following the collision which happened on 1 November on the A2 Canterbury Road at the junction with Murston Road.

The teenager was crossing Canterbury Road from the direction of Rectory Road when she was involved in a collision with a silver Vauxhall Zafira at around 6.25pm.

The victim was taken to a London hospital with serious injuries where she later died.

Officers from Kent Police’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit would like to talk to anyone who witnessed the incident, or who has dash cam or CCTV footage who have not yet spoken to police.

Anyone with information can call the appeal line on 01622 798538, quoting reference CF/96/20 KH/MW/065/20, or email sciu.td@kent.pnn.police.uk