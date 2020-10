Kevin Downing was charged on 28 October 2020 with one count of stalking.

Kent Police officers charged the 57-year-old after they received a report from a woman in Dartford alleging that between 9 and 26 October Downing had behaved in a manner which caused her serious alarm and distress.

He was arrested on 27 October and later charged.

Following the charge Mr Downing was recalled to prison and will appear in front of magistrates on a date to be determined.