England Lockdown..

Starting Thursday 5th November 2020 to Wednesday 2nd December 2020, England will go into lockdown.

This is what it means for you.

All non essential shops and retail will close…

Hairdressers Pubs, Restaurants Clothes shops.

Gyms and leisure facilities will be closed.

You are advised to work from home and only travel for essential purposes which are..

Eduction. Shopping – Food. Work – If not possible from home.

Online shopping will be allowed.