Sussex Police is appealing for witnesses after a man suffered serious injuries in Brighton.

Officers were called to Montpelier Place, Brighton, at 10.15pm on Wednesday (4 November) following reports of a fight involving around 20 people.

A man suffered serious injuries and was taken to Royal Sussex County Hospital for treatment, where he remains in a serious condition. Two men were swiftly arrested nearby and remain in custody at this time.

Detective Inspector Owen Radley said: “The victim has suffered serious injuries in the street and has been rushed to the hospital.

“The incident happened in, what would have been a busy area, and we are sure someone would know what happened.

“We are urging anyone who witnessed the assault to make contact with us immediately.

“There is an increased police presence in the area while enquiries are ongoing.”

You can report information either online or call 101 quoting reference 1484 of 4/11. Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.