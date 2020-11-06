Teachers and school staff are now able to claim a 10% discount on shopping at Morrisons as a special thank you for looking after the children throughout the pandemic.

This offer is valid throughout the country and it is simple to claim the discount. All you have to do is show your nursery, school or college photo ID card at the till.

This is open to UK residents aged 16 or over, only valid in-store (not online) and the employee must be present for the transaction to claim the discount – it can’t be passed to a friend or family member but it can be used with a Morrisons More card and any promotional coupons or Morrisons £5 vouchers.

However, the discount is not valid on Fuel, Spirits (England), All alcohol (Scotland and Wales), Tobacco, Lottery products, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash-back, Dry Cleaning, Fireworks, Online Games & Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, Garden Centre & Pharmacy.

It is valid in Morrisons run forecourt shops against products but NOT fuel.

Teachers’ discount is available to anyone who works in private nurseries, local authority nurseries and pre-schools, primary, secondary, private and special education schools, sixth form colleges and further education colleges. This includes teachers, teaching assistants, office staff, catering staff and janitors, provided they are employed directly by the school and not a private company and they have an identification badge.

The discount is valid from Monday 2nd November until Sunday 3rd January 2021.

For the full terms and conditions visit my.morrisons.com/teachers

Morrisons are continuing with their NHS 10% discount scheme also, this can be seen on their website by visiting my.morrisons.com/nhs