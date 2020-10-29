Teenage girl and a Man arrested for Three Bridges Crawley Murder

Police investigating the murder of a man in Three Bridges, Crawley, on Tuesday evening (October 27) have arrested a teenage girl.

Emergency services were called to Russell Way at 9pm where they found the 24-year-old victim seriously injured. He was treated by paramedics and an air ambulance doctor, but despite the specialist care provided was sadly declared dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old girl from Crawley was arrested in south London around 10.20pm on Wednesday (October 28) on suspicion of murder.

A 21-year-old man from London was also arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to report online or call 101 quoting Operation Parkhead.