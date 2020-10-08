Ten kilograms of the class A substance was found inside a vehicle, which was stopped by Kent Police officers in the Chessington area

Eight people have now been charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of £1 million was seized.

Ten kilograms of the class A substance is reported to have been found inside a vehicle, which was stopped by Kent Police officers in the Chessington area of Surrey, on Thursday 30 July 2020.

By 1 September, seven men had been charged with conspiring to supply a class A substance.

As part of continuing enquiries, Billy Wray was arrested at Luton Airport on 7 October.

The 22-year-old, of Ridge Way, Crayford, has since been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.

The other seven suspects are:

Tony Curant, 29, of London Road, Swanley;

Daniel Hawksbee, 37, of Ashen Drive, Dartford;

Ivan Mpaka, 32, of Meadow View Road, Sydenham;

Mark Lazarus, 55, of Nightingale Vale, Woolwich

Colin Mugalu, 39, of Havelock Road, Greenhithe,

Simon Kambagu, 32, of Sun Court, Erith,

Robbie Dunn, 25, of Hilltop Gardens, Dartford.

Mugalu, Mpaka, Kambagu and Dunn have all been remanded in custody, ahead of an appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.

The other defendants have been released on bail and will appear at the same future court hearing.