Ten kilograms of the class A substance was found inside a vehicle, which was stopped by Kent Police officers in the Chessington area

Eight people have now been charged after cocaine with an estimated street value of £1 million was seized.
Ten kilograms of the class A substance is reported to have been found inside a vehicle, which was stopped by Kent Police officers in the Chessington area of Surrey, on Thursday 30 July 2020.
By 1 September, seven men had been charged with conspiring to supply a class A substance.
As part of continuing enquiries, Billy Wray was arrested at Luton Airport on 7 October.
The 22-year-old, of Ridge Way, Crayford, has since been charged with conspiring to supply cocaine and has been remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on 8 October.
The other seven suspects are:
- Tony Curant, 29, of London Road, Swanley;
- Daniel Hawksbee, 37, of Ashen Drive, Dartford;
- Ivan Mpaka, 32, of Meadow View Road, Sydenham;
- Mark Lazarus, 55, of Nightingale Vale, Woolwich
- Colin Mugalu, 39, of Havelock Road, Greenhithe,
- Simon Kambagu, 32, of Sun Court, Erith,
- Robbie Dunn, 25, of Hilltop Gardens, Dartford.
Mugalu, Mpaka, Kambagu and Dunn have all been remanded in custody, ahead of an appearance at Maidstone Crown Court on a date to be determined.
The other defendants have been released on bail and will appear at the same future court hearing.