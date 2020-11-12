Terror Police probe Edmonton Police Station attack

At around 7pm on Wednesday, 11 November a vehicle was driven at the station office at Edmonton Police Station in Fore Street, Edmonton.

A man, aged in his 40s, is then believed to have left the vehicle before attempting to pour petrol on the vehicle and set fire to it.

He was apprehended and arrested by officers on suspicion of arson and a number of other offences. He is now in custody at a north London police station.

The vehicle remains at the scene. It has been examined by specialist officers and cordons have been reduced.

No injuries to any police officers or members of the public have been reported.

Officers have returned to the police station and residents who were evacuated as a precaution have returned home.

Train services were interrupted but have resumed.

Road closures are still in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

London Ambulance Service and London Fire Brigade were in attendance.

At this time this remains a local investigation but is being supported by counter-terrorism officers.

More updates will be provided in due course.

Anyone who has images or video of the incident that could assist police is asked to upload them to ukpoliceimageappeal.co.uk.