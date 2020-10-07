A driver has been arrested after a young cyclist sustained serious injuries in a road traffic collision in West Chiltington.

The 10-year-old local boy was struck by a black Renault Twingo in Church Street about 10.20pm on Tuesday 6 October.

He was taken to hospital with serious arm, shoulder, leg and hip injuries, where he remains at this stage.

The driver – a 76-year-old local man – was uninjured. He was arrested nearby on suspicion of drink-driving, driving while unfit through drugs, failing to stop at the scene of a collision, and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He remains in police custody currently.

Police are appealing for anyone who saw the collision or the vehicles involved prior to the collision – particularly anyone with dash cam or CCTV – to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Mainland.