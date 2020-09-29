Monday 28 September 2020

Jail for man following nightclub assault in Herne Bay

A nightclub-goer who assaulted a member of staff before driving a car into the venue’s gates has been jailed.

Kenny McMahan was arrested after the victim was injured in the incident in Herne Bay High Street on Friday 27 July 2018.

The 27-year-old admitted charges of unlawful wounding and dangerous driving and was jailed for two years and three months at Canterbury Crown Court on Thursday 24 September 2020.

McMahan had been in an argument and then an altercation in the nightclub before a member of staff asked him to leave.

He bit the eyebrow of the member of the staff, causing a large cut to the man’s face.

After he was removed from the nightclub, he punched the man several times in the back.

McMahan then got into a black Mercedes and drove towards the nightclub, catching the victim’s leg and damaging some gates.

As he drove off, the car he was driving collided with and damaged two parked cars in a nearby street.

McMahan, of Blackburn Road, Herne Bay, was later arrested and charged. At court he also admitted harassment, in relation to threatening messages he sent to a woman in January 2020.

Detective Inspector Julien Lawton, of Kent Police’s CID, said: ‘McMahan’s actions on the night of these offences were completely reckless, and it is very lucky nobody was more seriously injured.

‘After causing trouble in the venue, he attacked a man who was simply doing his job. And after being ejected from the club, he then drove in a way which would have been terrifying to those present.

‘He has further offended since the incident and I hope the fact that he is now in jail gives his victims a sense that justice has been done.’