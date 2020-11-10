The A12 in Essex is closed southbound between J19 and J18 due to an incident involving a motorcycle

The A12 in Essex is closed southbound between J19 (Boreham, Chelmsford north) and J18 (Sandon, Great Baddow) due to an incident involving a motorcycle. In addition to the collision there is a fuel spillage across the carriageway, Essex Police and Ambulance Services are on scene.

Motorists are being diverted and should follow the hollow triangle symbol. Exit at J19 and follow the A130 south to the A1016 near Belstead Hall. Travel south west on the A1016 via Chelmsford to re-join the A12 at J15 Margaretting.