 The affected students are self-isolating – UKNIP
BREAKING CANTERBURY Kent

The affected students are self-isolating

September 29, 2020
1 Min Read
ABDBF666 4218 4191 B4DC E6A3955E6079
ABDBF666 4218 4191 B4DC E6A3955E6079

The University of Kent has two confirmed cases of coronavirus on its Canterbury campus. The affected students are self-isolating. It says it will continue to deliver teaching and services ‘in a blended way’ online and in person.