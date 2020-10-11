Fire crews from Bedford, Kempston and Ampthill are currently attending a derelict building fire at the old brickworks, Broadmead Road, Stewartby.

The building is well alight please avoid the area and keep windows shut if you are local to the incident.

The blaze is being brought under control.

A number of resources have been sent to the incident: 4 fire engines, 2 water carriers, 1 aerial platform and a incident command unit are attendance. Broadmead Road is closed and will remain closed for sometime