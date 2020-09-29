Three people have been arrested after a car was stolen from an address in North Wealden.

Police were called at 8.25am on Tuesday 15 September to a report of a burglary at a property in Stonedene Close, Forest Row.

The house had been broken into around 1.40am that morning and a car key was taken from inside. Moments later, the car was then also stolen.

On Thursday 17 September, the car was involved in a collision in Kent after failing to stop for police, and three people were arrested at the scene.

A 16-year-old boy from Edenbridge, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking (initial taker) and dangerous driving.

A 19-year-old man from Queenborough, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling with intent to steal, and aggravated vehicle taking (being carried on) and dangerous driving.

A 20-year-old man from Edenbridge, Kent, was arrested on suspicion of burglary dwelling and theft, aiding / abetting dangerous driving, and aggravated vehicle taking (being carried on) and dangerous driving.

All three have been released on bail with conditions including not to enter Sussex, and not to associate with each other.

Inspector Jon Gross said: “We have developed close working relationships with colleagues in other forces to tackle cross-border criminality, and the benefit of that is shown here where officers in Kent have been able to identify and stop a car stolen in Sussex.”