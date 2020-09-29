The charges are in connection with an incident in Chinnor Road, Thame, in which 19-year-old Josh Harling sadly died

A man has been charged with one count of murder and one count of conspiring to cause grievous bodily harm with intent, in connection with a murder investigation in Thame.

Benjamin Eyles, aged 19, of Monks Hollow, Marlow Bottom, Buckinghamshire, was charged this evening (29/9).

The charges are in connection with an incident in Chinnor Road, Thame, on Wednesday 22 July in which 19-year-old Josh Harling sadly died, and a previous incident in the town on 18 July.

Eyles has been remanded in custody and will appear at Oxford Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday (30/9).

Nathan Braim, aged 20, of Broadwaters Avenue, Thame, has previously been charged with one count of murder. He has been remanded in custody to appear for trial at Oxford Crown Court on 4 January 2021.

A 16-year-old boy from Oxfordshire, who was 15 at the time and previously arrested on suspicion of murder remains on bail until 22 October.

A 19-year-old man from Oxfordshire who was also arrested on suspicion of murder has now been released with no further action to be taken.