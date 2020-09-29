Officers investigating reports of emergency service staff being assaulted in Eastleigh have today (29 September) charged four teenagers in connection with the attack.

The charges come after two emergency service workers were assaulted and their vehicle damaged in the early hours of Tuesday 16 June on Romsey Road.

A 16-year-old boy from Eastleigh was charged with committing two public order offence by causing fear of violence.

A 17-year-old boy from Eastleigh was charged with assaulting an emergency services worker, causing criminal damage and resisting arrest.

A 17-year-old boy from Eastleigh was charged with assaulting an emergency services worker, causing criminal damage, resisting arrest and for committing a public order offence by causing fear of violence.

Arron Singh Punia, aged 18, of Great Farm Road, Eastleigh was charged with one count of assaulting an emergency services worker, causing criminal damage, resisting arrest and a public order offence by causing fear of violence.

They will appear before West Hampshire Youth Court on 26 October 2020.