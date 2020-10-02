Enquiries remain ongoing into an incident in which two men were seen acting suspiciously in Parsonage Street, Halstead.

A woman was pushing her toddler in a pushchair at about 10.40am on Thursday 1 October and stopped briefly near Richard De Clare Primary School to remove a stone from her shoe.

She looked up to find two men next to the pushchair and one them was bent down. She shouted at them and they ran off.

One of the men is described as white, aged in his late 30s to mid-40s, about 5ft 10ins tall, and of muscular build. He wore a black hooded tracksuit and white Nike trainers.

The other was also white and aged in his late 30s to mid-40s, about 6ft tall, and of large build. He was bald and wore a black puffer jacket, blue jeans and white Nike trainers.

The circumstances surrounding this incident remain ongoing. At this stage there is no information to suggest they touched the child, but the incident has understandably left the victim concerned.

Officers fully appreciate the community will feel concerned and we are looking to trace the men and any witnesses so we can get a full understanding of the circumstances.

However they stress that we are treating this as an isolated incident and do not believe that it is linked to any other incident which are currently being discussed and circulated on social media.

Anyone with information is asked to call Braintree CID on 101 quoting reference 42/158970/20.