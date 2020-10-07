The collision in Milton Keynes which resulted in serious injuries to four people

Officers are appealing for witnesses after a multi-vehicle road traffic collision in Milton Keynes which resulted in serious injuries to four people.

At approximately 1pm on Sunday (4/10) a blue Jaguar XE was travelling on H8 Standing Way, (A421) having just exited at the Elfield Park roundabout.

The Jaguar crossed the central reservation and was in collision with a black Ford Focus and White Hyundai i20 which were both travelling on Standing Way towards the Elfield Park roundabout.

The driver of the Jaguar, a 22-year-old man, and his 19-year-old female passenger suffered fractures to their back and legs and were treated in hospital.

They have since been discharged.

The driver of the Ford Focus, a 29-year-old man, sustained a broken wrist which required surgery, and his 28-year-old female passenger suffered serious abdominal injuries which required surgery. She remains in hospital at this time.

A 43-year-old man, who was the single occupant of the Hyundai, suffered bruising and minor injuries and did not require hospital treatment.

Investigating officer PC Steve Leathersich of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Milton Keynes, said: “This was a serious collision which has resulted in several injuries.

“One of the injured people remains in hospital, although three others have now been discharged.

“I am appealing to anybody who witnessed this collision to please get in touch with police via the 24-hour non-emergency number, quoting reference number 43200311800.