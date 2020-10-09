The couple, in their 90s, were visited by two men claiming there was damage to the roof of their house in Magpie Road

Police are appealing for witnesses after a couple lost around £4,000 in a distraction burglary in Eastbourne.

The couple, in their 90s, were visited by two men around 11.15am on Wednesday (October 7) claiming there was damage to the roof of their house in Magpie Road.

The men offered to fix the damage if the couple paid a deposit of £350. The victim retrieved the money from a tin and gave it to the men, who said they would return later with their equipment.

At some stage after this conversation, one of the men has taken the tin containing around £4,000 in cash, bank cards and other personal valuables.

The victim noticed the tin was missing around 15 minutes after the two men had left, and immediately phoned police.

Both men were white, between 35 and 45 years of age, of short and stocky build and with short to no hair. They both had local accents and were wearing tops with an unknown company written on them.

Police investigating the matter are keen to hear from anyone who saw the two men or any suspicious behaviour in the area at the time, or who may have any relevant CCTV or doorbell footage.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact police online or by calling 101 quoting serial 492 of 07/10