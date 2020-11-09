Police are looking to speak to drivers who saw a collision on the A127 in Basildon this morning, Monday 9 November.

A cyclist and a lorry were travelling in the same direction on the Southend-bound carriageway when they were involved in a collision between the Fortune of War roundabout and Basildon at about 6am.

The cyclist, a 58-year-old woman, was taken to hospital with serious injuries including fractures to her ribs, pelvis and arm.

The lorry failed to stop at the scene and was stopped in Nestuda Way, Southend.

The driver, a 60-year-old man from Dagenham, was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and failing to stop after an accident. He remains in custody for questioning.

A section of the Southend-bound A127 at Dunton remains closed.

Road users who saw the collision or were travelling in the area at the time and have dashcam footage are asked to contact Chigwell Roads Policing Unit on 101 quoting incident 71 of today’s date.

You can also report online at https://www.essex.police.uk