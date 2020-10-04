Police are releasing this image of a man they need to speak to after a dash cam was ripped out of a car and memory card stolen in Newcastle City Centre.

Detectives have launched an investigation after a male broke into a vehicle and stole the memory card from inside the dash cam.

The offence happened at around 09.50 BST on Saturday 12 September in the Percy Street Multi Storey Carpark on Prudhoe Street in the city centre.

The dash cam was damaged during the theft and a quantity of change was also stolen from inside the vehicle.

Police wish to speak to him as they believe he could assist with the investigation.