Officers from Hampshire Police are appealing for witnesses after two men suffered serious injuries in a collision in Andover on Sunday evening (October 4).

The collision, involving a blue BMW, black Vauxhall Viva and blue Kia, occurred around 7.20pm on the A343 between Saxon Way and King Arthur’s Way.

Both the occupants of the BMW were injured in the collision. The driver, a 21-year-old man suffered serious injuries, while the passenger, a 20-year-old man, suffered life-threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around seven hours while officers attended.

Enquiries into the exact circumstances of the collision are now taking place and officers are keen to speak with anyone who can assist the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or the three vehicles in the lead up to the incident, particularly anyone who may have dash cam footage from that period, should contact 101, quoting the reference 4200384998.