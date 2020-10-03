The driver, Marius Halmaghe, aged 35, from Romania has been charged with facilitating the commission of a breach or an attempted breach of immigration law by persons who were not citizens of the European Union.

A lorry driver arrested for allegedly trying to smuggle migrants OUT of the UK has been charged following an NCA investigation.

A HGV was stopped by NCA officers, supported by Police colleagues, just outside the port of Dover at around 1.30pm yesterday (1 October).

In the rear of the trailer officers found four adult male migrants, two Bangladeshis, one Indian and one Egyptian.

They were all suspected of having been in the UK illegally and were handed to the immigration authorities to be dealt with.