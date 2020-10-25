Thames Valley Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious injury collision on Friday (23/10) near Holmer Green.

At around 3.22pm there has been a collision on the A404 in Holmer Green, close to the junction with Sheepcote Dell Lane, between a blue Vauxhaull Corsa and a white Volvo V40.

The driver of the white Volvo, a woman in her forties, has suffered a serious injury, she remains in hospital in a stable condition, Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The driver of the Vauxhall Corsa, a man in his fifties, also remains in hospital with serious injuries, which are also not life-threatening.

Prior to this collision it is believed that the driver of the Vauxhall Corsa may have been involved in some sort of altercation with another driver of a Silver Ford Focus. Its thought that driver of the Ford Focus may have been attempting to catch up with the Vauxhall Corsa.

At this stage no arrests have been made, but all parties are accounted for.

Investigating officer, PC Richard Lunn of the Joint Operations Roads Policing Unit, based at Amersham, said: “We are investigating this incident in which two people have been injured.

“We are appealing to anyone who witnessed this collision or may have dash-cam footage of the collision to please come forward.

“Additionally we are keen to speak to, or receive dash-cam footage from, that will help us with further information as to the circumstances that led to this collision.

“We believe that there has been some sort of altercation between the drivers of the Vauxhall Corsa and the Silver Ford Focus. If you saw these vehicle before 3.20pm in the Holmer Green area or have dash-cam footage we would ask you to please get in touch.”

Anyone with information can call 101 or report online quoting reference 43200339597 or if you wish to report 100% anonymously you can do so by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.