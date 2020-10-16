The driver of this car miraculously avoided serious injury, after it was hit from behind by a HGV on the A13
A Merthyr Tydfil man has been jailed for committing sexual offences against a vulnerable woman.
Information is sought to find a man who has been reported missing from Canterbury
Five people have now been arrested in connection with the incident – three 17-year-old boys, a 16-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man
The family of a man who sadly died in a collision in Hayling Island have today paid tribute to him
A woman who placed a lit barbeque beneath a bed as a man slept has been jailed.
A child rapist who bribed young girls with treats in a sickening bid to stop them from speaking out about his abuse has faced justice in court
Hastings Woman goes missing from Eastbourne District General Hospital after being found
Investigators are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
A suspected county lines drug dealer has appeared in court following his arrest in Folkestone
Met PC sacked after testing positive for cocaine
A 28-year-old man from Warrington has been jailed after deliberately starting a fire at sheltered accommodation in the town and then blaming a fellow resident for the arson attack.
A 33-year-old man has pleaded guilty to courier fraud offences, possessing criminal property, and handling stolen goods, after a man in his 80s was targeted as a potential victim of fraud
A Leamington man has been jailed for two and a half years after admitting drugs possession with intent to supply
One million pensioners to benefit from £140 winter bill discount
A royal mail postman who sexually abused a boy in his Royal Mail van left his victim unable to sleep and wanting to kill himself
An HGV driver has been arrested after four men and a teenage boy were discovered in a lorry trailer near London Gateway port
UPATED: Five vehicle collision on the M25 causes 10 miles traffic jam between Essex and Kent
A former West Mercia Police officer who sexually assaulted two young girls on board a train has been sentenced
Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist sadly died in a collision on the A29
A devastated mother has slammed the sentence handed to the paedophile who raped her five-year-old daughter after he walked free from court with community service.
Have you seen missing 11-year-old Grace Williams-Moult?
The cygnet is still alive but may have lost the sight of his left eye after he was shot in the head by an air weapon
Twitter down for many users due to issues with internal systems
Police are appealing for witnesses after a mountain bike was stolen from a 16-year-old boy in Southampton
The driver of the vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. following a fatal collision in Herne Bay
