The driver of this car miraculously avoided serious injury, after it was hit from behind by a HGV on the A13

October 16, 2020
Officers from the Essex Roads Policing Unit attended. A spokesperson said: “To the 20 or so drivers who drove by one-handed to film it with your phones, not watching the road ahead, keep an eye on your letter box – we’ll be in touch.”
The collision happened at at around 6:40am Westbound, just before the M25. Police closed the road for several hours while they dealt with the incident.
Mark Byard, Director of Health, Safety and Wellbeing at Highways England, says: “Drivers should allow at least a two second gap between you and the vehicle in front on roads carrying faster-moving traffic, and the gap should be at least doubled on wet roads and increased further on icy roads or when visibility is poor.”
