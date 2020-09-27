The emergency services are currently on scene of serious collision on the M1 in Leicestershire

The M1 in Leicestershire is closed northbound between junctions 22 (Leicester) and 23 (Loughborough) due to a serious collision. The emergency services are currently on scene.

For traffic approaching the closure locally, you are advised to expect disruption with extra journey time and you may wish to re-route or delay your journey.

If travelling towards this area from much farther afield, delay information will remain visible on our on-road variable message signs until delays have cleared.

Road users are advised to follow the solid square symbol on road signs.

Exit the M1 northbound at Junction 22 and take the second exit from the Interchange onto the

A511 west. Continue along the A511 westbound to the A511/B591 Copt Oak Road Roundabout.

At the roundabout stay in the right turn lane and take the third exit onto the B591 Copt Oak Road

northbound. Continue northbound on the B591 passing through Copt Oak Crossroads (Whitwick

Road junction) and Charley Road Crossroads to the Ingleberry Road junction. At Ingleberry Road

turn left (north/west) and continue along the B591 to the B591/A512 Ashby Road East Junction.