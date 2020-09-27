The fire is now out and crews are dampening down any remaining hot spots after a blaze in Hoo

Two fire engines remain at the scene of a barn fire in Main Road, Hoo.



The fire is now out and crews are dampening down any remaining hot spots after being called on Saturday evening.



Whilst crews tackle the blaze, residents in the local area were advised to close windows and doors as a precaution due to smoke.

Kent Fire and Rescue Service was called to a barn alight in Main Road, Hoo they sent four fire engines and a bulk water carrier to the scene.



No casualties have been reported.



The cause is not yet known but under investigation