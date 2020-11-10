Three county line drug dealers involved in the supply of heroin and cocaine in Maidstone and other towns in west Kent, have been sentenced at court.

Investigators from Kent Police’s County Line and Gang Team identified that a specified phone was being used by a criminal gang to sell Class A drugs, during the last three months of 2019.

The gang were running a drug supply network known as the ‘Benny Line’. They sent marketing texts to drug users offering heroin and cocaine for sale. The users would then contact the phone to arrange a delivery.

Detectives were able to show that between 15 October and 9 December 2019, Dale Percy (right), Ben Roberts (left) and a 17-year-old boy were controlling the phone and arranging the delivery of the drugs on a regular basis.

Further evidence was secured that proved the gang were also actively supplying drugs in Brighton, East Sussex.

The teenage boy was arrested by Kent Police officers in south London on 9 December. Percy, of Hayle Road, Maidstone was detained the same day and Roberts, of Nursery Road, Aylesford was brought into custody on 11 December.

All three were later charged with conspiracy to supply heroin and conspiracy to supply cocaine, and pleaded guilty at Maidstone Crown Court.

On Thursday 5 November at the same court, 34-year-old Percy was jailed for three years and 39-year-old Roberts received three years and one month’s imprisonment. The 17-year-old boy was sentenced to two years and seven months detention in a young offenders institution.

Detective Inspector Matt Talboys of the County Line and Gang team said: ‘These dealers bring misery to the streets of Kent and we will continue to identify anybody seeking to establish themselves and supply Class A drugs.

‘We are proving that the use of mobile phones and false names is no protection for these criminals – time and again we track them down and swiftly bring them to justice.’