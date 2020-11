Earlier this year, motorists were granted a 6-month extension meaning no vehicle needed to be tested until at least the end of September.

This time around the garages are staying open for all and MOTs will be readily available meaning motorists should continue to get their car MOT’ed, in accordance with the law. The same rules apply to vans and motorcycles.

HGVs and Public Service Vehicles were given a 3-month extension earlier this year.