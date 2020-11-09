Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck will not be making its annual tour of the UK for the first time in 10 years, due to the coronavirus pandemic
The holidays aren’t coming….
November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
You may also like
BREAKING • BRIXTON • LONDON
Alisha Williams #missing from #Brixton
November 9, 2020
BREAKING • CRANBROOK • KENT
HGV driver escapes serious injury after Hawkhurst collision
November 9, 2020
DERBYSHIRE • LATEST NEWS
Scumbag snatches woman purse from Royal Derby Hospitial
November 9, 2020
BREAKING • FARNHAM • SURREY
Can you help police identify this man in the CCTV image?
November 9, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON • WESTMINSTER
We will remember them. #LestWeForget
November 9, 2020
Metropolitan Police Service will be joining other police forces around the country in coordinated efforts to tackle knife crime and wider violence as part of Operation Sceptre
Add Comment