Home » The holidays aren’t coming….
BREAKING COVID19

The holidays aren’t coming….

November 9, 2020
1 Min Read
FF D A CFE DBEF
FF D A CFE DBEF

Coca-Cola’s Christmas truck will not be making its annual tour of the UK for the first time in 10 years, due to the coronavirus pandemic

About the author

View All Posts

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment