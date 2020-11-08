The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation after man has been fatally shot during a police response to reports of two men arguing in the street in Swindon

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) has begun an investigation following an incident where a 57-year-old man was fatally shot during a police response to reports of two men arguing in the street in Swindon this morning in Summers Street, Rodbourne, at just after 2am today.

The road has been cordoned off with a non-police issue firearm on the ground near to an Armed Response Vehicle. Scene of crime officers have been arriving in droves.

In a short statement from the Police watchdog they said

“At this early stage, it is believed a 57-year-old man has been fatally shot during the police response to reports of two men arguing in the street”,

The spokesman added that the died just before 3am on Sunday.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with all of those affected by this terrible incident.

“IOPC investigators are at the scene, and the post-incident procedures where the key police witnesses will provide their initial accounts.

“It is mandatory for us to conduct an independent investigation when the police fatally shoot a member of the public. We have established protocols with the police to ensure our investigations do not hinder their ability to conduct enquiries as part of their related investigations.