Detectives investigating the murder of Billy McCullagh in Brent have made a further arrest.

A 26-year-old man [E] was arrested on Friday, 9 October on suspicion of murder – he remains in custody at a north London police station.

The investigation continues into the murder of 27-year-old Billy McCullagh in Windrush Road, NW10 and the events leading up to it.

Four other men have been arrested as part of this investigation and two of those have been charged.

Homicide detectives from the Met’s Specialist Crime command investigate. Enquiries continue.