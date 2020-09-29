Police are appealing for information after a car was stolen from an house in Portsmouth.

Police were called after a house in Lichfield Road was broken into just after 4am on Saturday 26 September.

The keys to a silver Volkswagen Golf were taken, along with a pair of Hesh 3 headphones, an Xbox, Sony camera, two watches, and a dark blue Kona mountain bike.

Police are keen to speak with anyone who may have information about the burglary, or who may have been offered any of the above items for sale.

Officers also want to hear from anyone who may have seen the 2006-plate Golf, the last three letters on the registration plate being VTP.

Anyone with information should call 101, quoting the reference 44200373596.