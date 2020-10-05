Police have releasing a CCTV image of three people officers would like to speak to in connection with a robbery investigation in Milton Keynes.

At around 6.45pm on Saturday (3/10), a 14-year-old boy was approached by a group of males outside McDonald’s in the Milton Keynes shopping centre, who demanded he hand over his shopping bag.

The victim refused and one of the group drew a large kitchen knife and attacked the victim.

The knife was passed to another in the group and the attack continued, the victim sustaining stab wounds to his head and hand, requiring hospital treatment. He has since been discharged, and no property was stolen.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Siobhan Jones, based at Milton Keynes police station, said: “I am releasing images of these three people as I believe they will have some vital information that can assist this investigation.

“This happened at a busy time and I believe there will also be witnesses to what has happened, and would appeal for anybody who saw this incident to please contact police.

“Similarly, if you recognise any of the people in this image, or you believe you are one of these, please get in touch with police by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200311336.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online or for 100% anonymity, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”