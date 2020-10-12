Today (Monday October 12) marks the launch of a newly created unit tasked with proactively targeting the most serious offenders in our communities.

The launch of the new unit, called Fortitude, will be marked with an intensive week of activity.

This will include a number of arrest warrants being carried out against high risk and prolific offenders in Swindon and Wiltshire.

Fortitude teams will also be working with colleagues to react to intelligence and take action against county lines offenders, prolific offenders and others identified as posing high risk to communities.

Wiltshire Police Chief Constable Kier Pritchard said: “Crimes carried out by even a few prolific offenders are felt throughout a community and can blight the lives of those living there.

“I’m confident that this renewed focus on actively targeting these serious criminals will have a dramatic impact and improve the lives of the people living in the areas we serve

“Fortitude will hit the ground running with a week of planned activity. Operations will continue apace over the following weeks as our Fortitude teams keep up the momentum, working with colleagues to root out criminals and strengthen our communities over the long term. Expect to see plenty of activity carried out by the Fortitude teams over the coming weeks.”

This initiative has been made possible thanks to the public agreeing to the Police and Crime Commissioner’s increase in the police precept which has allowed the recruitment of a further 16 front line police officers.

Police and Crime Commissioner Angus Macpherson said: I’m delighted to announce the launch of Fortitude. This represents a significant restructuring and enhancement of Wiltshire Police’s proactive teams.

“Fortitude has been made possible thanks to public support for my increase in the police precept – which has funded 16 new front line police officers – and given us extra capacity to launch this long term initiative.

“By specifically targeting repeat offenders and those who commit the most crimes in our communities, we hope to see a dramatic impact on criminality within our communities.

“Fortitude is not a short term solution. Teams will be working with colleagues to bring about a long term change in the communities where they are based – to meet the priorities set out in my Police and Crime Plan.”