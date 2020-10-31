The M20 in Kent is closed westbound between J6 and J5 due to a serious collision

Officers from Kent Police have closed the M20 motorway in Kent westbound between J6 and J5 due to a serious collision.

Diversion route to follow whilst Emergency services deal with the incident that happened just after 3pm on Saturday afternoon

Drivers on eastbound carriageway are also slowing on approach to the incident.

Please allow extra time for your journey if travelling in the area or consider alternative routes.

There are 30 minute delays on the approach to incident above usual journey times spanning 4 miles back past the Junction 7 exit.