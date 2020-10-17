The M26 in Kent is closed eastbound following a collision involving a lorry

In addition the westbound carriageway is closed within J2A, with traffic diverting around the scene via the exit and entry slips at the roundabout.

The carriageway is expected to be closed throughout the afternoon to allow Kent Police to carry out collision investigation works.

Motorists travelling anti-clockwise on the M25 looking to access the M20 can continue to J3 (Swanley Interchange) and use the roundabout to join the M20.

Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey if you’re travelling in the area this afternoon, as there is over 6 miles of congestion on the M25 anti-clockwise approaching the closure.