We are investigating following an assault in #Jaywick where a woman sustained stab wounds to her arms.

It was reported a man went into an address in Talbot Avenue at around 7pm yesterday (Saturday 26 September) and became involved in an argument with a woman inside.

It was reported the man assaulted the woman, threatened her and left her with stab wounds to her arms.

The woman has since received medical treatment and is in a stable condition.

Police believe this was a targeted attack with those involved known to each other an no risk to the wider public.