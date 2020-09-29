The man became verbally abusive towards staff, using homophobic language and causing the staff member to fear that he may be physically assaulted

CCTV images of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an incident in a Swindon sports shop have been released.

At approximately 4.05pm on September 11, a man entered JD Sports in Canal Walk and was told by staff not to try on clothing in store due to the risk of coronavirus and in an attempt to keep customers as safe as possible.

The man ignored these requests and when asked again not to try the clothing on he became verbally abusive towards staff, using homophobic language and causing the staff member to fear that he may be physically assaulted.

The staff member was left feeling shaken and anxious as a result.

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information should call 101 and quote crime reference number 54200091537.