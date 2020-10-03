The man, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the coach

Police are appealing for witnesses and information, including any road users with dashcam footage, after a man was seriously injured in a collision in Edmonton.

Officers and London Ambulance Service were called to Argon Road, N18 at approximately 7.50pm on Thursday, 1 October following reports of a male pedestrian in collision with a coach at the location.

Witnesses stated the man, believed aged in his 20s, was attempting to cross the road when he was struck by the coach. He was taken to hospital for treatment and remains there in a critical condition.

His next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the coach stopped at the scene; there have been no arrests.

Anyone who was in the area at the time and witnessed the collision, or the events leading up to the collision, is asked to contact police. Officers are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who may have captured events on dashcam footage.

If you can assist this investigation, please contact police on 020 8594 4874 and quote CAD6369/1Oct.

