The man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle when it was in collision with a parked black Toyota car the rider sadly died

Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist died in Southampton.

Police were called to the collision just after midday, on Saturday October, 17 on Woodside Road.

The man was riding a black Suzuki motorcycle when it was in collision with a parked black Toyota car.

Despite the best efforts of the ambulance crew, he was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

We are investigating the exact circumstances of the collision and are keen to speak to anyone with information.

Were you in the area at the time? Perhaps you saw a black motorcycle in the run up to the collision or maybe you have dash-cam footage?

Anyone with information can make contact online or by calling 101 quoting Operation SIP. Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers online or by calling anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Woodside Road was closed whilst Roads Policing Units carried out an investigation of the scene and was reopened at around 5pm yesterday.