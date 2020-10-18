The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment after he was stabbed

Police in Hastings are seeking witnesses and information after a man was stabbed.

Emergency services were called to a report of the 50-year-old local man found with a stab wound to his leg at Admiral Steps, Nelson Road, Hastings, at 11.10pm on Friday (9 October).

The man was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, for treatment.

Detective Constable Nick Arthur said; “This was a serious injury and the man was not discharged from hospital until four days later. His injury still requires further attention.

“We are searching for two suspects after the victim said two men got out of a car and one of them stabbed him before driving off.

“Both men are described as black; one of them was wearing a puffa style jacket with blue sleeves and white body.

“If you saw the incident or have any other information, please contact us either online or by calling 101, quoting serial 1640 of 09/10.