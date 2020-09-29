Residents are being warned to be vigilant of doorstep callers following a burglary report in Gravesend.

Kent Police was called at 11.30am on 27 September 2020 after two men were reported to have knocked on a door in Milton Road. They then claimed they were in the area to check for damp on houses.

The men told the resident, a man in his 80s, that a neighbour had reported damp in their property and that they needed to check inside his house in case the damp was also in his home.

While inside one of the men started to look around his property while the other man continued to talk to the pensioner.

When they left the man noticed a credit card was missing along with a quantity of cash.

The pair have been described as white with large builds.

One man was described as around 6ft tall with short hair and wearing a dark jacket. The second man is believed to be around 5ft 7ins tall and wearing a dark boiler suit and beanie style hat.

Anyone with information is asked to call Kent Police on 01474 366149 quoting reference 46/173180/20