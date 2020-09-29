Police are appealing for witnesses and any drivers who may have dashcam footage following a serious collision in Orpington.

Officers were called at approximately 4.45pm on Friday, 25 September to reports of a road traffic collision on Sevenoaks Road (A21) at the junction with London Road.

A Red Ford KA car was travelling on Sevenoaks Road towards Hayes when it was involved in a collision with a Scania Lorry.

The occupants of the Ford Ka were taken to hospital. A man, aged in his 60s, remains in a critical condition; a woman, aged in her 20s, was treated for minor injuries. Their next of kin have been informed.

The driver of the lorry is assisting police with their enquiries, at this stage no one has been arrested.

Officers from the Serious Collision Investigation Unit (SCIU) are investigating. They are particularly keen to hear from any drivers who were on Sevenoaks Road at approximately 16:45hrs and who may have recorded the events leading up to the collision on dashcam.

Any witnesses yet to speak with police are asked to call the SCIU at Catford on 020 8285 1574 quoting CAD 5200/25SEP20.