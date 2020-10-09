Police are appealing for witnesses following a robbery in Amersham.

It happened at around 7.20pm on Tuesday 29 September in the King George V Playing Fields, when the victims, two teenage boys, were approached by three teenage boys who threatened the victims with a knife and stole one of their bicycles.

No one was injured during this incident and the bicycle was later retrieved.

The offenders are all described as teenage boys aged between 16 and 18.

One offender was a black boy with a slim build and around 5ft 9ins tall. He was wearing light grey jogging bottoms, a camouflaged puffa jacket, black trainers and a white and black baseball cap.

Another offender was a white boy, around 6ft tall with a slim build. He was wearing all black and a black beanie hat.

The third offender was a black boy, around 5ft 9ins tall with an average build. He was wearing a black puffa jacket and black trousers.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Kerry Hall, based at Amersham police station said: “If you witnessed this incident, or saw the boys matching the descriptions in the area at the time, please get in touch.

“You can make a report online or by calling 101 and quoting reference 43200306734.